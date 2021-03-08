2 bodies found in a parking garage in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found in a parking garage in The Woodlands Sunday, according to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies.Deputies said they responded to a call around 1:20 p.m. reporting two people that appeared dead in the 2200 block of Riva Row.When deputies arrived, they said they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds on the third floor parking garage of the Boardwalk at Town Center Apartments.They also said they found a 4-year-old child at the scene.Deputies said there is believed to be no threat to the public. No other information was released as this is an ongoing investigation.