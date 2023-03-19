Houston fire officials on scene of active 2-alarm apartment fire in city's East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire officials are on the scene of a 2-alarm apartment fire that broke out Saturday evening in the city's East End area.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

HFD tweeted that the fire seemingly broke out at a complex located at 1919 Runnels Street near Navigation.

Heavy smoke could be seen on Houston Transtar cameras.

There have been no reports of any injuries or casualties at this time.

It is unclear what started the blaze.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.