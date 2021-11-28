attempted robbery

19-year-old shot trying to sell PlayStation 5 in NW Harris County, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

19-year-old shot trying to sell PlayStation 5 in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old was meeting someone who expressed interest in buying a PlayStation 5 from him and ended up shot in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

Deputies said it happened Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre Lane.

The 19-year-old man had listed his PS5 for sale online and then agreed to meet the suspect in person for the transaction.

That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the man, according to deputies. The suspect got away without the gaming console.

The man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his side and was in stable condition at last check.

Deputies did not release a suspect description.

Several websites list the PS5 going for more than $500.

SEE RELATED STORY: Man shot in head dies in dispute over PlayStation at Pasadena motel, police say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimeattempted robberyshootingplaystationman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
1 killed and 2 injured in shooting during attempted robbery
Man charged with murder after 2 workers shot in attempted robbery
Woman shoots and kills man during attempted robbery, deputies say
1 man killed, 1 shot after suspect demands money near Gulfgate
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News