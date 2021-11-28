19-year-old shot trying to sell PlayStation 5 in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old was meeting someone who expressed interest in buying a PlayStation 5 from him and ended up shot in northwest Harris County, deputies said.
Deputies said it happened Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre Lane.
The 19-year-old man had listed his PS5 for sale online and then agreed to meet the suspect in person for the transaction.
That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the man, according to deputies. The suspect got away without the gaming console.
The man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his side and was in stable condition at last check.
Deputies did not release a suspect description.
Several websites list the PS5 going for more than $500.
