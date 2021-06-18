shooting

Man shot in head dies in dispute over PlayStation at Pasadena motel, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot in the head reportedly over a PlayStation gaming console has died, and the man accused in the killing has been charged.

Charging documents state 23-year-old River Evans was charged with murder after Victor Alvarado died.

Pasadena police were called to the Pasadena Inn & Suites on Pasadena Boulevard near Southmore at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

According to investigators, the two men were arguing over the purchase of a PlayStation gaming console when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other person in the head.

Alvarado was transported to HCA Southeast Hospital where he died.

Evans is due in a court room on Monday.
