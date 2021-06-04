18-year-old stabbed by brother in NE Harris County after dispute over driving a car, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old was stabbed in the leg by his brother in northeast Harris County after they got into a fight over driving a car, according to deputies.It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Lockwood near the North Beltway.Deputies said the victim's life may have been saved by the first deputies on scene."It was a serious stab wound. When deputies arrived, they applied a tourniquet using life-saving measures, most likely saving this 18-year-old's life," said a deputy.The brother who is allegedly responsible for the stabbing was taken into custody.