An 18-year-old man was killed when his brother tried to take a pistol away at an apartment on Dunlap near Bellaire in Houston's Sharpstown area.

18-year-old shot, killed while wrestling over gun with brother in Sharpstown area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an apparent struggle over a gun that led to an 18-year-old's death in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. at an apartment home on Dunlap near Bellaire Boulevard.

Police said relatives were upset that their 18-year-old family member had a pistol because he was not being safe with it.

His brother tried to take the gun away, but the man didn't let go, according to police.

"(It wasn't) a full-fledged fight, but (there was) a struggle for the gun. It went off and shot the 18-year-old," Lt. R. Willkens said.

According to investigators, people nearby said there were four people, who were all young adults, inside the Sharpstown area apartment, including the man who was killed.

The 18-year-old's brother, cousin, and another woman are speaking with police.

Law enforcement hasn't said whether charges will be filed.