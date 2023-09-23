18-year-old shot, killed while wrestling over gun with brother in Sharpstown area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an apparent struggle over a gun that led to an 18-year-old's death in southwest Houston.
The Houston Police Department said the incident happened Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. at an apartment home on Dunlap near Bellaire Boulevard.
Police said relatives were upset that their 18-year-old family member had a pistol because he was not being safe with it.
His brother tried to take the gun away, but the man didn't let go, according to police.
"(It wasn't) a full-fledged fight, but (there was) a struggle for the gun. It went off and shot the 18-year-old," Lt. R. Willkens said.
According to investigators, people nearby said there were four people, who were all young adults, inside the Sharpstown area apartment, including the man who was killed.
The 18-year-old's brother, cousin, and another woman are speaking with police.
Law enforcement hasn't said whether charges will be filed.