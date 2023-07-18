Kroger big rig loses cargo at intersection of West 43rd and Ella Boulevard, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers heading out of a Kroger in northwest Harris County can expect some delays after a big rig lost cargo Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The intersection of West 43rd and Ella Boulevard is closed off as crews work to clear the scene.

SkyEye video shows the 18-wheeler, with Kroger's logo, in the middle of the road and appears to be caved in on the center of the trailer.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that the incident happened at about 12 p.m.

