Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are responding to a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler on Crosby-Lynchburg.

1 killed in crash between 18-wheeler and car in northeast Harris County, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler in northeast Harris County, the sheriff's office said on Monday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his deputies responded to a major crash in the 11400 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road and Floyd.

Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the wreck was between an 18-wheeler and a sedan. One person is dead at the scene.

SkyEye flew over the aftermath, which showed first responders still there at the crash.

It wasn't immediately known who was killed.

The road is shut down in both directions.

If this is your route, you'll want to find an alternate for now. Traffic is being diverted back to I-10 and Highway 90.