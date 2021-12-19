17-year-old stabbed while taking out trash at SW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed while taking out the trash at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police.Officers said they responded to a shooting call at about 3 a.m. in the 9900 block of Club Creek. There, they said they found the teenager with knife wounds.According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, the teen said he was taking out the trash when three suspects approached him with handguns and fired.The boy was not hit, but police said they found shell casings at the scene.Izaguirre said the teenager was stabbed in the back and in the arm, but is expected to survive.The suspects fled the scene with the teen's cellphone, according to police.If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department.