stabbing

17-year-old stabbed while taking out trash at SW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

17-year-old stabbed while taking out trash in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed while taking out the trash at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call at about 3 a.m. in the 9900 block of Club Creek. There, they said they found the teenager with knife wounds.

According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, the teen said he was taking out the trash when three suspects approached him with handguns and fired.

The boy was not hit, but police said they found shell casings at the scene.

Izaguirre said the teenager was stabbed in the back and in the arm, but is expected to survive.

The suspects fled the scene with the teen's cellphone, according to police.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentshootingteenagerstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA concert: Reports
Man accused of attacking 3 women at same Houston apartments
Estranged husband charged after wife stabbed to death at her job
Man stabbed to death during fight outside north Houston restaurant
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery, HPD says
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Show More
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
More TOP STORIES News