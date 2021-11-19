17-year-old driver shot in back after argument at apartments in N. Harris County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11146917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Our analysis of 210,000 crimes reported to the Harris County Sheriff's Office shows residents in the Cypress Station area experience it the most. But what is being done to stop the violence? ABC13's Ted Oberg shares some important insights in this extended conversation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old driver crashed after he was shot in the back during an argument at an apartment complex late Thursday night in north Harris County, deputies say.Authorities received multiple calls about several rounds fired at the Palms at Cypress Station apartments in the 900 block of Cypress Station.When deputies arrived to the area, they found a wrecked vehicle and the teen shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital, where he had surgery.He is expected to survive.Deputies said they had to call the teen's mother to let her know her son had been shot and needed the operation.Over 20 shell casings were found at the scene.ABC13 talked to neighbors who said they are sick of the constant gun violence and were frustrated to hear another kid had been shot."It was as if, you know, it was a war zone or something like that. Next thing you know, about a dozen and another dozen shots go off," said neighbor Robert Conley.According to officials, the shooting started after a group of men started arguing outside of the complex."Over here, it's become almost just as much a way of life as going to work," Conley said.The teen driver told deputies he had three people with him at the time of the shooting and crash, but those passengers ran away.High crime has been reported in the Cypress Station area before.The 13 Investigates team looked at the crime around the neighborhood and discovered it's one of the most dangerous areas in all of Harris county.In a half-mile area around 900 Cypress Station Drive, on average, one crime is reported every seven hours.Still, deputies warn that everyone needs to be extra vigilant during the holiday season over the next six weeks, where there is usually a rise in crime anyway.