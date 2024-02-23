17-year-old fights for his life after being shot in head near north Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is at the hospital fighting for his life after being shot in the head Wednesday night in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department said when officers arrived near the intersection of Ella Boulevard and West Rankin, they discovered that the teenager had crashed into another car on the roadway.

Investigators say the victim was shot after some kind of disturbance and crashed while he was trying to get away in a black pickup truck.

It's been nearly 24 hours since shots were fired in the parking lot of a gas station on Ella Boulevard.

In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, the black pickup truck is seen speeding off as a person runs behind the vehicle.

The video shows a person standing in the parking lot and shooting at the truck, attempting to drive away.

At this point, it's unclear if the two knew each other.

The teenager's family told law enforcement that he is alive but is fighting for his life at the hospital.

