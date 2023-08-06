17-year-old missing, 2 others swim to shore after boat sinks in Lake Houston, police say

LAKE HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old remains missing after being aboard a sinking boat in Lake Houston on Sunday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department responded to a possible drowning call at 20000 Atascocita Shores Drive at about 3:12 a.m.

The missing man was boating with two other men when it started to sink, according to police.

Investigators initially said one of the men swam to the shore while the others remained missing.

By 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Houston police confirmed a second man swam ashore and walked to a nearby gas station for help.

In an update, HPD told Eyewitness News that authorities are still searching for the third boater, who they believe is 17 years old.

