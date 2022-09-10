17-year-old shoots, kills 2 armed men during attempted home invasion in Channelview, sheriff says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Two armed men were shot and killed by a 17-year-old during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Firday at about 10:40 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to an in-progress call in the 16000 block of First Street.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds on the lawn along the side of a residence.

Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel, according to Gonzalez.

Investigators said the two men and a third unidentified suspect were armed and wearing masks during an "attempt to force entry" to the home.

A woman, a 12-year-old boy, and two 17-year-old men were inside the home during the attempted home invasion but were not injured, according to Gonzalez.

Deputies said one of the 17-year-olds retrieved a shotgun and discharged it several times, striking the two intruders.

The third suspect fled the scene in an unidentified dark-colored, 4-door sedan.

There were no other reported injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities urge you to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 if you have any information on this case.

