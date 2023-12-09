Houston police investigating after 17-year-old was found fatally stabbed in Galleria area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after Houston police reported finding a 17-year-old fatally stabbed in the Galleria area on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 11:14 a.m. a citizen alerted an officer in the area of two women fighting on 5100 West Alabama near Sage, possibly over a bag.

At the scene, the officer said he found a young woman lying on the sidewalk with at least two stab wounds in her upper body.

Four minutes later, the Houston Fire Department arrived and declared the young woman dead after assessing her.

Police say they're looking for the suspect who reportedly got away. According to reports, the suspect was a woman in her mid to late 20s wearing a brown jacket and brown leggings.

Police also reported that she was riding a blue bicycle at the time of the incident that was found near the scene.

At this time, police are trying to backtrack where the bike came from and are looking for surveillance footage from business owners in the area.

Authorities do not have a motive or a weapon. The incident was initially reported as a possible robbery, but police have yet to verify that.

Authorities are also unsure if there is any relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Reports show the victim, who reportedly lived and worked in the area, was walking on the sidewalk when the incident occurred. Police say they don't know if she was going to or from her place of employment.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is encouraged to call the HPD homicide division.

Currently, police say there is no immediate threat to the public, but they will have extra patrols in the area as they do during the holiday season.

Houston police also advise people to be aware of their surroundings during this busy holiday season.