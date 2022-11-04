17-year-old arrested at school for Galveston crash that killed 1 and injured 9 teens, officials say

A 17-year-old accused of a crash that killed a man, and injured nine others in October was arrested while in school.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a teen accused of a crash that killed a man in October.

Officials say 17-year-old Hadie Lumbreras was driving a Chevy Suburban and crashed into a car going the opposite direction of her, killing the driver, and injuring all nine teen passengers that were in her vehicle.

Authorities say they were all taken into a hospital.

Lumbreras was indicted Wednesday, and arrested at school Thursday morning. She was charged with Manslaughter.

After authorities investigated the car crash, they determined Lumbreras was at fault. But full details have not been released.

The teen's bond was set at $50,000.