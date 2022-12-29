HPD awaiting autopsy results for 16-year-old boy it says was found shot to death in Kingwood home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are awaiting the autopsy results involving a 16-year-old boy who they say was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon at a home in Kingwood.

HPD officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of River Village. When they arrived, first responders found the teenager with a gunshot wound.

While unclear what kind, police said a weapon was found near the teen. The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where police said doctors pronounced him dead.

The shooting is believed to have been accidental or self-inflicted but, authorities are awaiting autopsy results for confirmation.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.