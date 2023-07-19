Young victim shot at, hurt by shrapnel in 2nd shooting in 3 days at Willowbrook apartments: HCSO

It's the second shooting in just three days at the northwest Harris County apartment complex. This time, deputies said the young victim was hit by shrapnel and treated for minor cuts and abrasions.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A young victim was injured in a second shooting in just three days at an apartment complex in the Willowbrook area in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened at the Wellington Park Apartments in the 9100 block of Mills Road near FM-1960.

According to Harris County sheriff's deputies, a 16-year-old boy was driving through the apartment complex when he spotted his ex-girlfriend walking in the parking lot.

That's when the teen shot at the girl six times, HCSO said. Thankfully, none of the bullets actually hit her.

Even though she wasn't hit by the bullets, the victim was struck by shrapnel and was treated for minor cuts and abrasions at the scene. Deputies said she is OK and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

The 16-year-old suspect took off, but deputies said they know his name and are hoping to take him into custody soon. Once he's caught, he's facing charges of aggravated assault.

Investigators did not say how old the victim is.

At the same apartment complex this past Saturday, a woman in her 50s was shot multiple times by a drive-by shooter who fired into several shared garages.

From there, investigators said the bullets came through a wall and hit the woman while she was sitting in her living room.

The woman was the only person shot, deputies said. She's expected to survive.

Investigators said they were still trying to figure out what the motive was for the shooting in the first place.

Deputies were looking for surveillance video at the complex to find the vehicle involved.

