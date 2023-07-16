WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman struck by stray bullet after several shots fired outside of NW Harris County apartment: HCSO

KTRK logo
Sunday, July 16, 2023 1:27AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition on Saturday evening.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Mills Road in northwest Harris County shortly after 6 p.m.

According to officials, the woman was struck by a stray bullet while inside an apartment after several shots were fired outside.

She was then taken to the hospital by medical personnel, officials said.

The woman's identity was not immediately made known.

Investigators did not elaborate on what led up to the shooting or if any suspects were detained.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW