Woman struck by stray bullet after several shots fired outside of NW Harris County apartment: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition on Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Mills Road in northwest Harris County shortly after 6 p.m.

According to officials, the woman was struck by a stray bullet while inside an apartment after several shots were fired outside.

She was then taken to the hospital by medical personnel, officials said.

The woman's identity was not immediately made known.

Investigators did not elaborate on what led up to the shooting or if any suspects were detained.