Nearly 20 shots fired in shootout that injured 15-year-old boy in foot, Houston police say

One of the nearly 20 shots fired in east Houston hit the teen boy in the foot, police said. Now, they are looking for the suspects.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Roughly 15 to 20 shots were fired in a shootout that injured a 15-year-old in east Houston Tuesday night, police said.

Officers said they were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the corner of Sonora and Oliver Street, where they found two large crowds of people.

Police said they then found the teen had been shot in the foot. He is expected to survive.

"At this time, we have no suspects," said Ofc. David Riggs.

No firearms were found at the scene but police said they did find evidence of shell casings and a bloody sock.