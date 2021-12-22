14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Liberty County, according to police.It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 3995 north of Cleveland.Police said the teen was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and his side.Investigators said they hope to talk to the teenager when he is able, to learn more about the suspects and the vehicle they were in.Police said they are possibly looking for a white Toyota that was involved.