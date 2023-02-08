13-year-old girl shot when bullet came through window as she slept in NW Harris Co., deputies say

The child was taken to the hospital in fair condition and is expected to survive. Now, deputies are searching for whoever fired a gun in the middle of the night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for whoever fired a gun in the middle of the night in northwest Harris County, injuring a 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old girl was asleep in her bed around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday when the bullet came through her window and hit her.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road near FM-1960.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the girl was taken to the hospital in fair condition. She is expected to survive.

"I was just going to the store and coming back, and now I'm hearing that a little girl got shot. You know, that makes me kind of want to detour from the lease already. I've only been here two days, literally. My U-Haul is still out there," said a neighbor who is a father of two young children himself and just moved to the complex.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

Deputies at the scene didn't provide details about any leads they may have. No one has been arrested.

The girl's mother and her two other children were also inside the apartment during the shooting, deputies said. They were not hurt.

The mother told investigators she thought it was a drive-by shooting, but deputies said they aren't 100% sure that's what happened.

"There is evidence -- specifically casings being collected that were in the parking lot," Deputy Ryan Hilz said. "So whether or not they were in a vehicle or on foot, that's still being determined."

If you live in the area and saw anything or heard shots, detectives want to talk to you. You can call the HCSO Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9365 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

