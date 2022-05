HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday, April 29, in east Houston, authorities say.Joe Simmons Wingo Jr., 11, was last seen at the 5300 block of Coke Street sometime during the night.Joe is described as Black or Hispanic, 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, and has black hair.The boy was last seen wearing a white, tight T-shirt and light blue basketball shorts.If you see Joe, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840