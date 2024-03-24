Child reported missing found dead in NW Houston hotel pool, according to Houston police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have confirmed a child's body was recovered in a pool at a hotel in northWEST Houston, according to police.

The incident happened at the Doubletree Hotel on Highway 290 near Pinemont.

Police said the child was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials began searching the area, but a short time later, the child was found in the hotel's pool. Officials did not provide the victim's age or gender.

An investigation is ongoing, according to officials.