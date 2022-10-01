1-year-old killed in hit-and-run in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old has been confirmed dead after a hit and run in southwest Houston, police said.
The incident happened in the 8400 block of Nairn Street, according to the Houston Police Department.
HPD's Command center confirmed that the driver did flee the scene, but a possible suspect has since been detained.
Officials said an investigation is currently underway to determine how the accident happened.
