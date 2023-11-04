$1B-plus plan to revive Chester L. Davis Sportsplex area in the works in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Houston -- A $1 billion-$1.2 billion development is planned for League City with hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, a convention center, and an arena where the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex is today, League City Mayor Nick Long said in a city video.

Long said he worked with Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, and Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, to come up with a bill for the development, which was proposed years ago but abandoned in 2020.

The initial development was dubbed Epicenter with Western Spherical Developers as the developer. The developer's predevelopment agreement with the city expired due to uncertainties in city and state incentives as well as a decision to consolidate the project's hotels into one large hotel, Community Impact previously reported.

The details

A portion of the state's sales and liquor taxes would contribute to the development of the project. A provision from a bill from this year's legislative session allowed for this contribution, Long said.

Long said city officials are committed to developing the site and determined to keep a sports center in League City. A new sportsplex would be developed in anticipation of the existing sportsplex's demolition and the incoming new development.

The project is still in its early stages, and city officials are conducting extensive studies and planning, Long said.

Long, Middleton, and Bonnen's team declined to give statements due to the project being in its infancy. Long said more updates on the project may be provided sometime before the end of the year.

