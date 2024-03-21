Houston's iconic Egyptian-themed Magic Island will not be a gambling venue, owner says

The owner of Houston's Magic Island, an abandoned Egyptian-themed building set to reopen this summer, said the venue will not offer gambling.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News is getting a first peek inside the newly-renovated Magic Island that's set to reopen after 16 years, but not as a gambling venue, according to its owner.

The iconic, recognizable building with the Sphinx originally opened in 1984 and once showcased Vegas-style magic shows, dining, drinking, and more.

However, it has since sat empty off the Southwest Freeway near Greenbriar Drive since 2008 following Hurricane Ike and a subsequent fire. Since then, looters have rummaged through the property, but now it's set to reopen.

ABC13 has learned that a lot of the original Egyptian-themed décor will remain. New additions include a large bar, a covered patio, and a giant event ballroom.

According to the owner, Dr. Mohammad Athari, what's not happening is any sort of gambling, as previously reported.

Athari says the venue will host other types of entertainment instead.

"This theater will contain a lot of acts from across the nation, from comedians, magicians even businesses who want to host an expo here. We have it all, and we are ready to serve you," project consultant Brett Hightower said.

The remodeled Magic Island is set to open sometime this summer and will take holiday bookings starting in July.