Houston's iconic Egyptian-themed Magic Island set to reopen this summer as party and gambling venue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Magic Island is set to return as a party venue and private gambling palace.

You may have seen the iconic yet abandoned Egyptian-themed building along the I-69 Southwest Freeway feeder road near Greenbriar Drive.

Owner Dr. Mohammad Athari said no gambling would be taking place at the venue, as reported in this article. See that report here: Houston's iconic Egyptian-themed Magic Island will not be a gambling venue, owner says

Magic Island originally opened in 1984 and once showcased Vegas-style magic shows, dining, drinking, and more. It's been vacant for years after it closed following Hurricane Ike and a subsequent fire.

Still, the pharaoh's head at the top of the building has been peering over the freeway for all this time.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the club plans to reopen this summer and will offer private gambling tables.

The business is taking advantage of a loophole in Texas law that allows establishments to host gambling games as long as the house doesn't take a cut of the wagered money.

In lieu of taking a percentage of pots, Magic Island will charge patrons a membership fee for using the venue. Black Club members will be able to play poker, blackjack and roulette in a bespoke room.

The venue will also now be geared toward hosting events and gatherings. It has a refurbished outdoor patio and retractable awning.

The new general manager told the Houston Chronicle the spot is custom-made for people looking for the ideal selfie spot.

"Most restaurants in this area are not facing the right way," Michael Loneman said. "When it comes to engagements and special events, you'll get a lot of great pictures because of the sunset. Plus, when you're coming down the freeway, there's no better form of advertising than to look over and see people dancing and having fun."

The general manager said the business is aiming for a summer opening and will be taking holiday bookings starting in July.