Celebrate National Small Business Week by growing your business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is National Small Business Week. These companies and their owners are the backbone of our economy.

A record number of people are starting small businesses, but it's not always easy.

According to a new survey, 5.5 million new business applications were filed in 2023. More and more new small businesses are owned by women and minorities.

Of new business owners surveyed, women made up 49%. Black entrepreneurs made up 6% of new business owners in 2023, double the rate prior to the pandemic. Hispanic entrepreneurs made up 13% - up 5% from last year.

Dorie Smith is the deputy director of 10,000 Small Businesses, a program that helps small businesses get off the ground through free business education courses, access to capital, and individualized support from business advisors.

Smith said that small businesses are critical to the health of the U.S. economy. They drive economic growth and create jobs for the local community.

The program is 100% funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation, and applications are open.

