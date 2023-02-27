Judge denies request to lower 17-year-old murder suspect's $500,000 bond

The Advenir at the Med Center apartment complex became a crime scene on Thursday after police say a man trying to stop car burglars was killed.

Zourian Lewis was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in a double shooting on Nov. 17, 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old arrested in the death of a man, who tried to stop a group of teens who broke into his girlfriend's car, was back in court on Monday for a bond reduction hearing.

Zourian Lewis' bond was set at $500,000 on Friday.

The defense requested to have it lowered to $50,000 because his family couldn't meet the original amount. The judge on Monday not only kept the amount the same, but also said that should Lewis make bond, he would be under 24-hour house arrest, would be required to wear an ankle monitor, and have no contact with anyone from Richardson's murder.

The video above is from our previous reporting on this case.

Lewis has also been linked to the killing of a 14-year-old alleged co-conspirator, whom a source confirmed to ABC13 is Carlos Lugo.

Lewis was taken into custody Thursday, more than three months after his alleged involvement in 36-year-old Arne Richardson's murder on Nov. 17, 2022.

According to details ABC13 learned in court, Lewis and three teen suspects were in the parking lot of the Advenir at the Med Center apartment complex on Buffalo Speedway near the South Loop checking cars for unlocked doors, then going through the vehicles that were left open.

Richardson and his girlfriend saw the suspects and Richardson chased after them.

Three teens ran away while Lewis went in another direction. Richardson followed Lewis. The girlfriend then lost sight of the suspects. She was also shot and injured during the ordeal.

Just outside of the apartment complex, Lewis threw stolen goods at Richardson, then fired at least six shots at him, killing him, authorities said. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

After the shooting, two of the teens believed to be involved began talking to police. However, officials said, Lugo was not cooperating, refusing to meet them in person and only admitting that he was at the complex. ABC13 is told Lugo did not give police any names.

Another teen who was at the complex did contact police and met them in person.

Lewis was also identified by a school resource officer from Sam Houston High School.

This timeline of events followed.

On Jan. 12, the teen was arrested on a misdemeanor evading charge, allegedly telling police he was not involved in Richardson's murder in November and that he was in school on the day of the crime.

School records showed otherwise, indicating he was not in school that day.

While he was in jail, Lewis called his brother and his brother's girlfriend, telling them to hide his guns and ammunition behind a tree at his grandmother's house, prosecutors said.

Lewis also allegedly told his brother and his brother's girlfriend that Lugo had been talking to police.

Meanwhile, authorities were able to get this information from listening to Lewis' recorded call from jail.

On Jan. 13, Lewis was released from jail. Eight days later, Lugo's mother reported him missing.

On Feb. 4, Lugo was found dead with several gunshot wounds.

Three shell casings were recovered from the scene.

It was one of those casings that matched another shell casing from the November murder. A fourth juvenile involved in the November shooting also identified Lewis as the gunman, prosecutors said.

READ MORE: Who killed Carlos Lugo? Mom held out hope 14-year-old son was still alive before body found

At this point, Lewis is charged with only Richardson's murder.

Lugo's case is still open.

The judge added that she'd be willing to reassess bond after the investigation into Lugo's murder is complete, but she was concerned if the allegations that the same handgun was used in Richardson's and Lugo's murders are true.

SEE ALSO: Photos released by HPD of suspected shooter, 2 persons of interest in man's murder outside apartment

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.