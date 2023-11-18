Man arrested for taking pictures at SpaceX Launch Facility without authorization, deputies say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of trespassing on SpaceX to take pictures is facing charges, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Zhaoning Jiang, 42, was charged with criminal trespass after entering the SpaceX property without permission on Thursday.

Jiang told deputies he was taking pictures at the facility to show his friends.

He was arrested and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is currently awaiting arraignment.