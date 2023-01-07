Attorney for man accused of kidnapping Bumble date raises questions on allegations' credibility

"Not to be insensitive," The attorney for the suspect accused of kidnapping his Bumble date says that the credibility of the allegations can be questioned.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The attorney for a 21-year-old man charged with kidnapping a woman he met on the dating app, Bumble, says there are credibility issues behind the allegations.

Chris Denuna represents Zachary Mills. He is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and holding a woman for five days with no food or water starting on Dec. 24.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the victim got away when Mills left to go to his father's house. He was arrested on Dec. 30.

"Not to be insensitive to the complaining witness or anyone who has experienced these traumatic events, but it's important to know there are two sides to the story. My client is presumed innocent as is provided through due process, and I think it's important to note once we get everything turned over from the DA's office. I think a lot of light will be shed and a lot of questions answered," Denuna said. "The credibility of these allegations can be questioned."

RELATED: Kidnapping suspect accused of assaulting woman he met online for 5 days in N. Harris Co. out on bond

During a probable cause court hearing, Mills appeared stunned by the allegations. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is under house arrest until he is expected sometime in March.

Pct. 4 said Mills could potentially face more charges. The victim's name was withheld in court documents because she is an alleged sexual assault victim.