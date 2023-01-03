Kidnapping suspect accused of assaulting woman he met online for 5 days in N. Harris Co.

The 21-year-old reportedly denied the victim food and water after meeting her online, and both assaulted and sexually assaulted her. Court records show he was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman he met online and depriving her of food while holding her against her will for five days.

Deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to an apartment complex in the 24200 block of Kuykendahl Road on Dec. 29 in response to a report of a woman who was severely assaulted by a man.

Constable Mark Herman's office said the victim met 21-year-old Zachary Mills on an online dating platform.

The victim reportedly arrived at Mills' apartment on Dec. 24 and was held against her will until she managed to escape and seek help from a neighbor on Dec. 29, Pct. 4 said.

Officials said while she was held against her will, the victim was denied food and water and was both assaulted and sexually assaulted multiple times -- leading to serious bodily injury.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to have her injuries treated.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the apartment and arrested Mills on Dec. 30. He's charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Court records show Mills was released from jail on a $50,000 bond. According to his bond conditions, the suspect is on 24-hour house arrest, meaning he can only leave to go to court, get groceries, and meet with his lawyer. He also can't be within 200 feet of where the victim works or lives.

Additional charges may be filed.

