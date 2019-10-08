Young Astros fan breathing on her own week after driver hit her and ran

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of supporters are sharing their deepest sympathies on social media with the family of 13-year-old London Banks, who remains hospitalized after she was injured in a hit-and-run crash in north Houston.Her mother, Shandra Mosley-Banks, says London and her brother were walking back from a convenience store when she was hit by a car on Wednesday, Oct 2. The driver remains at large, according to police.Mosley-Banks is keeping people updated on her daughter's road to recovery using Facebook. She allows posts about London's condition to be shared publicly in hopes that the driver will come forward."We began rehab and London did amazing," wrote the mom in a recent post. "She began speech therapy. We have a long road to go, but we are well on our way."Saturday, family and friends joined together to lift London up in prayer."It feels really great to know that we have the community behind us and supporting us," Mosley-Banks said. "It's beautiful."Dennis Sigut was one of the people at the prayer rally. He met London once more than three years ago when she was on a field trip at a park in the Heights.Mosley-Banks said she also prayed for the person who hurt her daughter. She said she received an update from detectives about the crash and said she feels hopeful about the progress in the case.