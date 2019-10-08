Young Astros fan breathing on her own week after driver hit her and ran

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of supporters are sharing their deepest sympathies on social media with the family of 13-year-old London Banks, who remains hospitalized after she was injured in a hit-and-run crash in north Houston.

Her mother, Shandra Mosley-Banks, says London and her brother were walking back from a convenience store when she was hit by a car on Wednesday, Oct 2. The driver remains at large, according to police.

READ MORE: Family of teen injured in hit-and-run asks driver to 'repent'

Mosley-Banks is keeping people updated on her daughter's road to recovery using Facebook. She allows posts about London's condition to be shared publicly in hopes that the driver will come forward.



"We began rehab and London did amazing," wrote the mom in a recent post. "She began speech therapy. We have a long road to go, but we are well on our way."

Saturday, family and friends joined together to lift London up in prayer.

"It feels really great to know that we have the community behind us and supporting us," Mosley-Banks said. "It's beautiful."

Dennis Sigut was one of the people at the prayer rally. He met London once more than three years ago when she was on a field trip at a park in the Heights.

READ MORE: 'It's beautiful': Family and friends gather to pray for 13-year-old hit and run victim

Mosley-Banks said she also prayed for the person who hurt her daughter. She said she received an update from detectives about the crash and said she feels hopeful about the progress in the case.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhit and runcar accidentsroad to recoverycar accidenthospitalfamilyteenagerpedestrian injuredteenteenagershit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop
Waffle House customers robbed at gunpoint while eating
Ft. Bend Co. sheriff staying put for now after claiming 'witch-hunt'
Plan to increase taxes fails when 2 commissioners skip the vote
Woman credits her baby for saving her life
Man caught taking upskirt photos at Discovery Green: police
It's nice now, but how long will fall weather last?
Show More
Houston Astros host free ALDS watch party for Game 4
Accused cop killer to remain in mental hospital, judge rules
Cop trial's witness met with his suspected killers for drug buy: PD
Samuel Little's haunting confession to nationwide killings
Deadliest serial killer in U.S. tied to Houston woman's murder
More TOP STORIES News