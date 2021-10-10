school shooting

Students to return to YES Prep Southwest Secondary Monday after shooting that injured principal

YES Prep SW to reopen Monday, 11 days after shooting injures principal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 11 days, classes are scheduled to resume Monday at a southwest Houston school that was the scene of a terrifying ordeal involving a former student who opened fire and wounded the school's principal.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary will reopen after administrators gave students and family time together following the Oct. 1 shooting.

Dexter Kelsey, 25, is accused of pulling the trigger at the school over a grudge against a staffer, authorities said.

The gunfire broke the glass of the building's doors and injured principal Eric Espinosa, police said.

"YES Prep is a community that hurts together and heals together," YES Prep representatives said in a statement earlier this month. "Thank you for the support you've shown the staff and students at Southwest. To update you, we are planning to reopen that campus next Monday, Oct. 11 to provide families more time together before students return. While the campus remains closed, we are reinforcing security at Southwest and across all of our campuses, meeting with southwest families and continuing to provide Southwest students free meals."

Kelsey has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in connection with the incident.

Counselors have been on standby, ready to help students and families. Anyone who needs to talk about what they're feeling is urged to reach out for counseling using the school's website.

