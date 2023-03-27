XFL on ESPN2: Roughnecks vs. Defenders game is league's marquee matchup at season's halfway point

The XFL is back, and so are the unique views it gives football fans and we're not talking about camera angles but what TV crews can do.

Houston and DC are the divisional leaders after the first five games of the season, with five more to go.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday night football in March? Only the Houston Roughnecks are serving that up for the XFL's first-ever MNF contest in its history.

ABC13 sister network ESPN2 is hosting the Roughnecks' face-off with the DC Defenders in the nation's capital at 6 p.m., and while sports fans have generally been slow to gravitate towards the league's second resurrection, the game is a heavyweight bout between the two best teams record-wise.

Here are the reasons you should tune in to the gridiron fight.

The video above is from a previous story.

First-time matchup

Before the 2020 version of the XFL wrapped up without a conclusion, Houston and DC, two franchises that were held over for 2023, were unable to face off after the first five games of the season.

So a fresh new matchup is being offered, and Roughnecks fans can get a true sense of whether the team could have taken down the Defenders when they went 5-0 to start the season.

Best vs. best

Despite a loss on the road in their first game of the season against a North Division opponent, the Roughnecks (4-1) sit atop the South Division, thanks to head coach Wade Phillips' balanced attack on both sides of the ball.

Not to be outdone, the Defenders (5-0) have embarrassed their North Division rivals through their first five games, proving they are the team to beat in not only the division but the entire league.

Yes, you may have a preview of the XFL Championship Game coming Monday night.

The quarterbacks

Any successful football team begins and ends with the QB position, no matter what level.

And the Roughnecks-Defenders game is going to give you a lot of that and then some.

Houston's Brandon (don't call him "Long John") Silvers is a top-three QB in passing yardage heading into Monday night. Not only that, Silvers, who was a member of the Seattle franchise three years ago, leads the league in passes of 40 yards or longer with six, which typically means that his receiving corps is top-notch.

Not to be outdone, DC's Jordan Ta'amu, who became a household XFL name going back to his star-making run with the St. Louis Battlehawks in 2020, runs a dynamic offense that ironically keeps other defenders guessing.

There's also one more QB's name to mention who should be familiar to Houston football fans.

D'eriq King

The Manvel High School product-turned-University of Houston stud-turned-University of Miami transfer is the key to DC's dynamic offense.

He's not normally the starter, but his team gives him a chance to show out in two-QB sets, draws, and wildcat formations. Think the Saints' Taysom Hill in the NFL.

Case in point, King leads the XFL in rushing touchdowns as a QB, bettering even the league's top running backs.

Is Coach Phillips savvy enough to sniff out any King-involved misdirection, or will the 25-year-old put on a show not just for DC fans, but friends and family tuning in from H-town?

More importantly, are you not entertained?

You can join Roughnecks fans for an official watch party at FAO HTX, 2303 Smith St. Suite 300 in Houston.

Watch the Roughnecks vs. the DC Defenders on Monday night at 6 p.m. on ABC13 sister network ESPN2.

