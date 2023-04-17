Roughnecks clinch South Division and earn home-field advantage for divisional playoff game

The Houston Roughnecks secured the XFL South Division Championship and earn home field advantage for the divisional playoff on Saturday, April 29.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks beat the Vegas Vipers 28-21 Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

With the win, the team secures the XFL South Division Championship and earns home-field advantage for the divisional playoff on Saturday, April 29.

This also means the Roughnecks improve to 6-3 on the season.

The Roughnecks had to come from behind to get the win.

The Vipers jumped out to a 12-0 lead before the Roughnecks got two defensive touchdowns to take a 13-12 lead.

The offense then put up an eight-play drive to up the score to 19-12 on a Max Borghi two-yard run.

In the fourth quarter, Brycen Alleyne flew into the end zone to put Houston up 25-15.

Although the Roughnecks, have already secured their spot in the South Division Championship, they've still got another week of football to get through.

Houston will return to action on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. versus the Arlington Renegades.

The championship game will be played on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.