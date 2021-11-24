Houston family blames ambulance company for man's death, claiming he was left in heat for hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is blaming an ambulance company for the death of their loved one after he was reportedly left outside in the heat for hours.According to family, Vernon Roberson was picked up at his home by a Rightway Medical Transportation ambulance on August 29, 2020 for a dialysis appointment at Kelsey Seybold.When the appointment was over, the ambulance driver dropped Roberson off in a neighbor's driveway instead of his own, family said.Roberson used a wheelchair and wasn't able to communicate because of his dialysis.The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the medical transportation company and the ambulance driver, claiming Roberson was left in the heat for several hours."The Roberson family and Kelsey Seybold entrusted Mr. Roberson's life to this transportation company. Instead of transporting Mr. Roberson with extraordinary care and caution, it appears the driver tossed him like a package, instead of treating Mr. Roberson with the dignity he deserved as human being," the family's attorney, Randy Sorrels said. "The driver did not bother to ensure whether he was at the right address, that Mr. Roberson made it inside his home, or that at least someone answered the door. Mr. Roberson could not communicate."The resident of the home where Roberson was dropped off eventually noticed him in the driveway and called 911, reporting that he was unconscious.His family said he was rushed to the hospital, and he died two months later."For someone whose reserves were so depleted, they took a significant toll on his organs, and his organs just never recovered," Sorrels said. "To find out your husband or father is sitting in someone's driveway for who knows how long, it scares you, but it makes you think. How many other incidents happened before? And if we can prevent it, how can we prevent this from happening again?"ABC13 reached out to Rightway Medical Transportation. The owner said no one ever died on her watch.