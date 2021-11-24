wrongful death

Houston family blames ambulance company for man's death, claiming he was left in heat for hours

The family claims an ambulance picked up Vernon Roberson for dialysis, but the driver dropped him off at the wrong address after.
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston family blames ambulance company for man's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is blaming an ambulance company for the death of their loved one after he was reportedly left outside in the heat for hours.

According to family, Vernon Roberson was picked up at his home by a Rightway Medical Transportation ambulance on August 29, 2020 for a dialysis appointment at Kelsey Seybold.

When the appointment was over, the ambulance driver dropped Roberson off in a neighbor's driveway instead of his own, family said.

Roberson used a wheelchair and wasn't able to communicate because of his dialysis.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the medical transportation company and the ambulance driver, claiming Roberson was left in the heat for several hours.

"The Roberson family and Kelsey Seybold entrusted Mr. Roberson's life to this transportation company. Instead of transporting Mr. Roberson with extraordinary care and caution, it appears the driver tossed him like a package, instead of treating Mr. Roberson with the dignity he deserved as human being," the family's attorney, Randy Sorrels said. "The driver did not bother to ensure whether he was at the right address, that Mr. Roberson made it inside his home, or that at least someone answered the door. Mr. Roberson could not communicate."

The resident of the home where Roberson was dropped off eventually noticed him in the driveway and called 911, reporting that he was unconscious.

His family said he was rushed to the hospital, and he died two months later.

"For someone whose reserves were so depleted, they took a significant toll on his organs, and his organs just never recovered," Sorrels said. "To find out your husband or father is sitting in someone's driveway for who knows how long, it scares you, but it makes you think. How many other incidents happened before? And if we can prevent it, how can we prevent this from happening again?"

ABC13 reached out to Rightway Medical Transportation. The owner said no one ever died on her watch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonwrongful deathheatstrokeheatlawsuitambulance
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WRONGFUL DEATH
Robinhood settles lawsuit over 20-year-old trader who died by suicide
HPD chief apologizes to Joe Campos Torres' relatives
Vanessa Bryant, other families reach settlement in wrongful-death suit
Family suing ambulance company after crash kills woman
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News