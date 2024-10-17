Agency refuses to release chase policy after wrong-way crash that killed a mother

The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is asking the Texas Attorney General to keep their chase policy a secret following a wrong-way crash during a chase that cost a mother her life.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is asking the Texas Attorney General to keep their chase policy a secret following a wrong-way crash during a chase that cost a mother her life.

Sebastian Sanchez has been charged with felony murder for the death of Esoterica Spivey. Humble police said he was fleeing in a stolen vehicle when he hit Spivey's vehicle head-on on the Eastex Freeway feeder road near Greens last week. She was killed and her passenger was injured.

The day after the crash, both Humble police and the Houston Police Department, who was also involved in the chase, distanced themselves from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. They said they discontinued the chase once the suspect started driving the wrong way.

New video shared with ABC13 shows a Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputy constable following the suspect vehicle closely into oncoming traffic.

"That's a huge no-no," Greg Fremin, a retired HPD police captain, said. "It's very dangerous. That's why the vast majority of big city police departments and smaller agencies have very tight restrictions that prohibit officers from going the wrong way on the freeway to chase a suspect."

For a week, Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden and Precinct 4 have not responded to ABC13's questions. The latest request for their chase policy has been denied and referred to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an opinion. In the brief, Montgomery County Attorney B.D. Griffin wrote, "The release of this information would allow an individual to anticipate police strategy and thwart police efforts."

Many departments, including HPD, post their chase policies online.

"That's something most agencies are transparent about and should be a matter of public record," Fremin, who retired after 34 years, said. "There are other policies we have that are more confidential regarding narcotics, Vice, SWAT, something like that but chase policy? I wouldn't see an issue for something like released to the public."

Spivey's mother told ABC13 she plans to take legal action.

