The video shows a teen in a red hooded sweatshirt punch two men from behind in separate incidents. The video also shows a gun in the teen's pocket.

Teens involved in alleged assault of 2 men for TikTok prank in custody

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens accused of assaulting two men for a TikTok prank at a northwest Harris County park are now in custody.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Alford Lewis assaulted two men in separate incidents at Wortham Park last Thursday while 19-year-old Kingston Freedom Miker recorded.

In one incident, deputies reported that Lewis used a gun and physically assaulted the victim to rob him of his iPhone 14, valued at approximately $1,000.

Deputies say Lewis approached a man walking on the park's trail from behind. Lewis allegedly demanded the man's cell phone with a gun pointed at him and threatened to shoot him in the foot.

When the victim refused to give up his cell phone, Lewis reportedly passed the gun to Miker, who was filming the incident. Officials said Miker then held the weapon pointed at the victim while Lewis punched and choked him.

The videos were then uploaded to TikTok.

Lewis admitted to the assault and told ABC13, "It was a prank. I had no problem with the man. I wasn't trying to hurt him. I was hanging out with my friend, and we did a TikTok (video), and so, yeah, I didn't mean it, didn't mean to harm anybody."

Both Lewis and Miker are charged with assault and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Lewis is expected in court on Monday evening.

