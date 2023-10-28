The video shows a teen in a red hooded sweatshirt punch two men from behind in separate incidents. The video also shows a gun in the teen's pocket.

Teen admits to filming TikTok prank of him assaulting people at Wortham Park: 'I didn't mean it'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking attacks at a northwest Harris County park that were posted on social media are now under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video shows a teen in a red hoodie punching two men from behind in separate incidents.

In the second assault, the teen tackled the man at the waist.

The attacks happened at Wortham Park on Thursday. On Friday, parkgoers expressed to ABC13 their shock at the violence directed towards people.

"That's not cool to come up to someone to punch them in the head for no reason," Deandrea Crossland said.

"It's just ridiculous. Obviously, something is wrong with that person," Michael Patrick, who walks his dogs at the park, said.

Patrick said the park and the area usually are very safe.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, a concerned citizen called law enforcement to report the attacks.

By Friday evening, at least one victim, who had not reported the incident initially, had come forward, and Precinct 5 had turned over its preliminary investigation to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

ABC13 has confirmed the Violent Crimes Unit will be investigating.

The teen seen attacking people spoke to ABC13 and admitted his part in the situation.

"It was a prank. I had no problem with the man. I wasn't trying to hurt him. I was hanging out with my friend, and we did a TikTok (video), and so, yeah, I didn't mean it, didn't mean to harm anybody," the 19-year-old said via text message.

In the video, a gun is seen in the teen's pocket. The first victim appeared to reason with the teen.

ABC13 spoke with neighbors in the area who said they would be less patient.

"He's 19. He's of age. He knows right from wrong. That's assault," Frankie Jimenez said.

"We hope he gets the help he needs. Also, spends time in jail for something very dangerous. It could have been much worse than it was," Patrick said.

