Disasters & Accidents

'Get out as fast as you can' Workers crawl under gate to escape blast at KMCO plant in Crosby

EMBED <>More Videos

A KMCO employee says he had to crawl under a fence to evacuate the facility during the explosion.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several men who were inside a Crosby plant when it exploded are sharing with ABC13 how they were able to escape.

KMCO Chemical plant fire in Crosby kills 1, forces shelter-in-place

One of the men, Randy Villalobos, said there was a leak first, so the employees tried to evacuate. As they were in the process of leaving, the plant blew up.

Villalobos says his first thought was, "Just to get out, get out as fast you can" as about 20 people started running.

"We had to crawl underneath the gate because the gate was locked at the time, so just run," Villalobos told ABC13 reporter Tom Abrahams.

"We were still in the actual plant when it blew up," Villalobos explained. He is okay.

Emergency crews are still working to control the fire, which has killed one person, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

RELATED:

CROSBY EXPLOSION: What is KMCO, site of deadly blast

6 devastating fires in Houston history since 1947
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscrosbyharris countyfirechemical plantchemical leak
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crosby residents' thrown into chaos after KMCO explosion
What we know about the KMCO plant fire victims
KMCO chemical plant fire kills 1, injures 2 in Crosby
CROSBY EXPLOSION: What is KMCO, site of deadly blast
KMCO 'thorn in our side' that 'should not reopen': County
TIMELINE: How the KMCO chemical plant fire unfolded
Houston ISD cancels some activities due to plant fire
Show More
'Tox-Doc' explains the dangers of the smoke from plant fire
What is Isobutylene?
Isobutylene health hazards you should know about
Warehouse fire burns in north Harris County
6 devastating fires in Houston history since 1947
More TOP STORIES News