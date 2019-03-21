Disasters & Accidents

6 worst fires in Houston history since 1947

EMBED <>More Videos

A look at the worst fires Houston has experienced

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has experienced several devastating fires and explosions.

Texas City disaster
It was on April 16, 1947, that one of the largest non-nuclear explosions to have ever occurred rocked the Texas City port, killing hundreds of people, including 28 members of the Texas City Fire Department.

1971 Mykawa Rd. explosion
A Missouri Pacific Railroad train was entering the yard when it derailed on a track that was being repaired. A tank car containing vinyl chloride exploded.

As firefighters were battling the blaze and news photographers were shooting film of the event, a second car containing butadiene exploded.

Phillips chemical plant explosion
On Oct. 4, 1989, 23 people were killed and more than 100 were injured, when a valve failed, causing huge explosions and fire.

San Jacinto River fire
It was on the San Jacinto River, on Oct. 20, 1994, after rising waters ruptured a pipeline that the most horrific event of the flood happened. Gasoline from a 40-inch pipe ignited, sending flames racing down the river, setting fire to everything in its path. Houses, mobile homes and cars along the banks of the river exploded and caught fire.

BP Texas City refinery explosion
In 2005, a BP plant exploded killing 15 people.

ITC chemical fire
The fires at the ITC facility in Deer Park have burned for days, including multiple tanks after the fire started on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. with one tank at Intercontinental Terminals Company. Emergency responders used foam and water to try to control the flames.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentstexas cityhoustonexplosionfiredisasterarchive video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-place lifted in Deer Park, facilities to re-open
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC
Purse snatchers target women shopping at Baybrook Mall
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Show More
Wife of man on trial brings blade to court: judge's staff
Extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk: Study
Gucci releases vintage 'filthy' looking sneakers
The 60: ITC Deer Park - What to do during a shelter-in-place
Photos show filthy conditions of rat-infested home
More TOP STORIES News