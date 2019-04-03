Cause of deadly KMCO explosion in Crosby still unknown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5231063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CROSBY EXPLOSION: KMCO has recent fines and violation | ABC13's Ted Oberg breaks it down

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- KMCO is expected to provide an update on the explosion that killed one worker and injured two others.The names of the injured workers have not been released, but the medical examiner identified the employee who died as James Mangum. Family and friends tell us that he was a jokester who was a good, honest and hardworking guy who cared about his job.When we last heard from KMCO, they still didn't know what caused the explosion that killed Mangum.Firefighters battled the fire at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County for more than five hours on Tuesday.A tank containing isobutylene caught fire and spread to a warehouse.ABC13 has asked repeatedly what was stored in that warehouse. Officials responded by telling us that they are still investigating.KMCO says they'll work with authorities to prevent this from ever happening again.ABC13's Ted Oberg uncovered that the facility has some inspection violations in its recent past. Five "quarter" inspections resulted in violations of EPA rules, Oberg reported.KMCO released a statement around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to questions from the media and community:"KMCO, LLC acquired the Crosby facility in 2012. Therefore, KMCO, LLC did not own or operate the Crosby facility and is not responsible for any historic incidents or violations that occurred prior to 2012. After the acquisition, KMCO, LLC's new owners and new management team dramatically accelerated the process of transforming the company by investing tens of millions in new capital and re-investing ongoing profits in people, processes, policies, and facility upgrades to safeguard our employees and the community, as well as the integrity and sustainability of our business. We will work with authorities to investigate today's incident thoroughly to prevent it from ever happening again. And with the help of our dedicated team, we will continue our mission of transforming KMCO into a next-generation, best-practice operator that meets and even exceeds the expectations of our customers, employees, surrounding communities, regulators and the industry at large."