Houston's 'tox-doc' explains the dangers of the smoke from Crosby plant fire

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Many residents are concerned about their health and safety after a plant explosion at the KMCO facility in east Harris County.ABC13 reporter Ted Oberg spoke with environmental toxicologist Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry about the incident.She told Eyewitness News that during an active fire there's a lot of carbon monoxide being picked up into the air, irritating organic chemicals coming from the smoke, oxygen depletion and a lot of heat."People do not need to be outside, they don't want to expose themselves unnecessarily," Dr. Khan-Mayberry said.She also advised people that are driving in the area to roll up their windows, do not run the air conditioner, and do not pull in the air that may be contaminated."Get as far away as possible, as quickly as possible because the longer you're out there the greater dosage you're getting," Dr. Khan-Mayberry said. "These chemicals can be very toxic to the respiratory system."