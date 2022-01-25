Worker critically hurt after falling 35-50 feet from Kemah Boardwalk roller coaster

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- A worker was injured when he fell from the Boardwalk Bullet roller coaster in Kemah on Monday.Kemah Fire Chief Robert Suniga confirmed that a contract worker in his late 50s was injured. He said the worker is in critical condition.The fall happened just after 1 p.m. Monday. Officials said the worker was about midway up the tracks of the roller coaster, performing maintenance on the ride, when he fell to a platform below.Fire officials estimate the man fell between 35 and 50 feet.Kemah Volunteer Fire Department and Seabrook Fire Department crews were able to stabilize the man and lower him to the ground level.Suniga said the man was able to talk when he was rushed to hospital.Officials believe the worker was wearing a safety harness, but it was unclear if it was fastened to a safety line before he fell.The Boardwalk Bullet is a wooden roller coaster located at the Kemah Boardwalk amusement park. Kemah Boardwalk is owned and operated by Tillman Fertitta's company Landry's.