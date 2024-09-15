Off-duty deputy hurt after Hardy Toll Rd. crash caused allegedly by attempted freeway takeover: HCSO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty deputy was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the 18100 block of the Hardy Toll Road near Airtex Drive at about 11:20 a.m.

According to HCSO, a large group of motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes and brought traffic to a slow roll, attempting to take over the roadway, causing the crash.

Officials said the deputy was driving northbound and swerved to avoid it but hit the wall before going over it.

One of the drivers on the motorcycles and a civilian driver was injured, HCSO said. They were both taken to the hospital.

"This is a very dangerous activity that's taking place in Harris County and we're doing everything we can, with the assistance of the DA's office to suppress this type of activities, Major Cedrick Collier said. "I encourage parents and even loved ones to talk to their loved ones who have motorcycles and not engage in this type of activity. There's no seatbelts, there's no protection around them. There could've been lives lost today, because of this senseless activity."

Gonzales said the investigators are on the scene as they work to clear it.

HCSO did not release the deputy's name, but Gonzalez said his team at the hospital is supporting him.

Officials said they are working with the DA's office on filing charges.