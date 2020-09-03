child sex assault

Catholic school worker in The Woodlands charged with child sexual assault

The photo above shows the entrance to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in The Woodlands, Texas. (Image courtesy: Google Maps)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An employee of a Catholic school in Montgomery County has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ronald See also faces a count of online solicitation of a minor, according to information obtained by ABC13 and attributed to Father Tom Rafferty, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and School.

According to Rafferty, the victim involved in See's case is not a student of the school and was not involved in the parish. SNAP Houston, which is a group advocating for sexual abuse victims, particularly those in cases involving the clergy, added See allegedly groomed a 13-year-old girl, who was a family friend.

"While See did not find the victim through his position at St. Anthony Padua, it is possible that he could have had access to other children while working in the school and parish," SNAP stated. The group also pressed the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston - which St. Anthony falls under - and its leader, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, to "use every resource at his disposal" to make parents and church members aware of See's case.

See, who is an information technology worker at St. Anthony of Padua, where he has been employed for 14 years, was suspended without pay.

Rafferty added that See's position does not involve working with minors, and that See submitted three criminal background checks to the church, with the latest in 2018.

The church urged anyone with information involving See's case to reach out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at 936-538-3502.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countythe woodlandsarrestcatholic schoolsex abuse against childrensex assaultsexually assaultcatholic churchinternet sex crimessexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Houston man accused of molesting and killing his baby girl
39 children rescued in 'Operation Not Forgotten' bust
Pastor admitted raping 9-year-old at his home, HPD says
Do you recognize this man accused of indecency with a child?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker crushed to death in Cypress area trench
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Here's where your student can get free access to Wi-Fi
Veteran quits job over US flag face covering
HFD chief denies docking quarantined firefighters' pay
Taco Bell removing Mexican pizza from its menu this year
Missing man last seen driving on I-45 near The Woodlands
Show More
Demand for food assistance remains high during COVID-19 pandemic
Jobs open in Cypress pay more than $45 per hour
Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November
You can still win the largest Lotto Texas jackpot this weekend
A look back at Deborah Wrigley's close call with a bank robber
More TOP STORIES News