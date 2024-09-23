Baytown home daycare employee accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl, records show

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An early childhood educator is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl attending daycare in Baytown.

Records show that 56-year-old Hespero Jingco was charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child on a $150,000 bond.

The Baytown Police Department said Jingco's wife ran a daycare out of their home on East Chase Street, where he was an employee.

Charging documents state that another employee contacted the victim's mother to tell her that her 5-year-old daughter had been seen in precarious situations at the home daycare with another worker, later identified as Jingco.

According to documents, the employee reported to police about multiple incidents that made her uncomfortable in the few weeks she'd been working there.

Records alleged Jingco was seen inappropriately touching the 5-year-old girl in his office.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the case and out of respect for the victim and their family, no further information will be disclosed," Baytown police told Eyewitness News.

