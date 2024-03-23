Woman hospitalized after allegedly being stabbed by 2 children in NW Harris County, HCSO says

"Never did any of us think it would be kids from the neighborhood coming and attacking her," a neighbor told ABC13. Neighbors tell ABC13 that the 59-year-old woman who was stabbed had a complicated relationship with those who live near her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 7- and 12-year-old are accused of stabbing a 59-year-old woman, sending her to the hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing happened at a home in April Valley Ct. in northwest Harris County.

In a surveillance video sent to ABC13 by a neighbor, at around 2:07 p.m., two small boys on bikes are talking with someone.

That complicated relationship exploded on Saturday. In that home video, you see the two boys leave after a neighbor shoves them away, but just ten minutes later they are back. The younger one can be seen wearing oversized blue gloves, and the other black gloves. The older boy can be seen pulling something out of his pants, charging the woman inside her garage, and fleeing heartbeats later as she falls to the ground. They leap back on the bikes and roll away.

Neighbors said because of the woman's fragile mental state, her family checks on her regularly. Law enforcement said shortly after the stabbing, her brother came by and found her. She was taken to a hospital via Life Flight and went into surgery in critical condition.

"Her brother came and checked by just to check on her; he checks on her daily. At that point, he just came at the right time, opened the door, and saw she was stabbed," Sergio Torres with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Just two blocks away, only ABC13 was there as the deputies investigated outside a second home. At one point, a deputy is walking a small boy from a patrol car into the house. Deputies could not say if this was where the boys live.

