Double shooting leaves 1 woman dead and 1 injured in Friendswood, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- One woman has been confirmed dead and another injured in a double shooting in southeast Harris County on Monday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened at about 7;30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Backenberry Drive and Constitution Lane in Friendswood, police say.

It is believed the incident may have started over an argument between a man and the two women.

The two women were said to have possibly been sisters, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Officials believe the man allegedly shot them both and fled the scene in a vehicle described to be a gray sedan.

One woman was confirmed dead on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are en route to the scene.